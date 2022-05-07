IIT Madras to Provide Scholarship to Underprivileged BTech Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a scholarship programme for meritorious BTech students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in collaboration with Power Grid Corporation of India. The corporation will be contributing Rs 10.5 crore towards creating a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

This is the highest single contribution that IIT Madras has received for scholarships under CSR in the financial year 2021-22, it claims. The ‘Power Grid Endowment Scholarship’ will help bright young students to pursue their education without any economical barrier. This fund would support deserving students at IIT Madras, covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships.

Further, it will carry a special focus on women students from EWS category with an aim to encourage women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This scholarship programme helps in amplifying IIT Madras’ principle of being an inclusive institute for students from all economic sections.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras’ motto is to be an ‘Institute for all.’ Initiatives like the BSc degree programme and scholarships for deserving students, have made IIT Madras more accessible for everyone. The institute records its sincere thanks to POWERGRID. IIT Madras is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country.”

Kaviraj Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT Madras, said, “This contribution from Power Grid Corporation of India, is the single largest CSR funding that IIT Madras has received in the last financial year for providing scholarships to students. We are happy to deploy the same funding meaningfully, to support meritorious students in the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.”

Speaking about this scholarship programme, VK Singh, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India, said, “POWERGRID believes that scholarships can be one of the most direct ways to give back to the community. Due to increasing educational costs, students need financial assistance more than ever. Our Scholarship scheme demonstrates POWERGRID’s commitment to education and to future of upcoming generations. I believe that this scholarship will make a real, significant impact on the lives of the benefitted students.”

