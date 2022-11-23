IIT Madras, University of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes in Data Science, Energy Systems, Biomedical Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has collaborated with the University of Birmingham, UK to launch joint masters’ programmes that will see students studying in Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree awarded by both universities. The two institutes signed a collaborative statement of intent to explore study areas including data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering, it claimed.

The universities have also agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering. The first joint postgraduate programme will likely to be launched next year.

The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate. “This is the first such education partnership at Masters’ level between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University. Students would benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology," said the IIT.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Professor Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor and principal, University of Birmingham, said, “The University of Birmingham is a global ‘civic’ university and committed to forging meaningful education and research partnerships in India,” further adding that “these innovative joint postgraduate programmes between IIT Madras and University Birmingham will offer students the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at globally leading institutions in two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both.”

Elaborating on the importance of this partnership, Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “This is a great beginning for what we hope will be a long and fruitful association with University of Birmingham, hitting several high notes.”

Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Birmingham, commented, “This agreement sets out our vision for how the relationship between IIT Madras and the University of Birmingham will develop in the coming years. I look forward to seeing the many fruitful education and research collaborations which will emerge as we work ever closer together.”

Further, Professor Preeti Aghalayam, Faculty Advisor for International Academic Programmes (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “We are excited to explore this new vista of internationalisation for IIT Madras, and look forward to putting together a stellar offering benefiting students from all geographies, together with our colleagues at Birmingham.”

