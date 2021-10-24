IIT Mandi Holds Virtual Convocation, 452 Students Conferred with Degrees

On its 9th convocation ceremony, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi conferred degrees to 452 students out of which 348 are male students and 104 female. A total of 146 students from BTech programme, 11 from MA, 137 from MTech, 99 from MSc, 45 from PhD, and 14 from MS were conferred degrees this year.

Further, the institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in all the streams. This year, a total of 23 female students in the undergraduate or BTech programme, 69 in postgraduate and masters programmes, and 12 in the PhD programme have graduated from IIT Mandi. It has surpassed the numbers from the previous years, says the institute.

The ceremony was attended by Padma Vibhushan Prof Anil Kakodkar, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, Former Secretary, Government of India, and Former Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as the Chief Guest along with Prof Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi.

Prof Kakodkar said, “My congratulations to all the graduating students. The world today has unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities before it. I am sure graduating from IIT Mandi would turn out to be a great asset for you, as you move forward in your career.”

“We are now in an era dominated by high-end technologies like Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, Computing and Telecom, Advanced Aerospace and Pharmaceuticals, and soon new frontiers technologies exploiting Genetics, Quantum Physics, Cognitive and Brain Sciences, among others, would start dominating. The young engineers need to close in the gaps in these technologies which currently seem to be expanding for a better future”, added Prof Kakodkar.

“Despite the challenges posed by Covid, our faculty and students have achieved all-round success in the past year. We will remember 2021 as the year when all of us stepped up to play difficult roles to navigate through these uncertain times. The graduating batch of this year deserves a special mention. I congratulate all the graduating students along with their parents on their hard-earned academic recognitions," said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi.

