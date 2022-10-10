IIT Mandi Launches Certificate Courses in Data Science & Machine Learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have jointly launched a six-month certificate and a 9-month advanced certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. The program will commence in the first week of November 2022.

The course will be conducted through live-streaming sessions by the faculty members from IIT Mandi. The selection of interested candidates will be carried out through an eligibility test which will be conducted on October 15th and October 16. On completion of the course, the program certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC.

The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in Machine Learning with Python for data-driven decision-making, claims the IIT.

On completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Professionals, and Consultants on new-age skills.

The course also offers placement support and career guidance along with one on one student mentorship.

“This live online certification course taught by IIT Mandi Professors aims to teach the learners all the fundamental and advanced skills in the tools and technologies used in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and image processing,” the IIT said in an official statement.

Speaking about the new courses, Prof. Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said, “The certificate programs being launched by IIT Mandi are designed in such a way as to impart skills in demand by industries worldwide. In this era of skill development initiated by other IITs, we have adopted a new model, where students or working professionals will get a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge concepts in data science and machine learning similar to our B.Tech students at IIT Mandi. This would be highly beneficial to the registered students in these programs to upgrade their skills as per the growing demands of industries.”

