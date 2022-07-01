IIT Mandi Launches MBA in Data Science & AI, Admissions Based on CAT Score

One of the top engineering institutes in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi will now offer management courses too. The IIT has launched an MBA in data science and artificial intelligence. The two-year, full-time master’s program begins in the fall semester of 2022. This program differs from other technology-oriented programs such as BTech, MTech/MS by focusing on the integration of data science and artificial intelligence into various business and management domains, as well as a strong emphasis on managerial decision-making. IIT claims that aim of the course is to create “future-ready business leaders equipped with technological and management knowledge.”

For creating the curriculum of the new course faculty from different IIMs and IITs along with other experts were consulted, said the IIT. The MBA in data science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics till class 12 level. The application process is open and will conclude on July 17. Applications will be on the basis of CAT score.

“IIT Mandi’s School of Management has a broad range of experts from academia and industry serving on its advisory boards. Courses would be taught by internal and external subject experts. The School of Management is actively seeking collaboration with other management institutes within and outside India for its academic and research programs,” the IIT said in an official statement.

The IIT claims that this degree course will integrate contemporary management concepts, soft skills, and a wide range of data science tools, as well as problem-solving and managerial decision-making skills.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “It gives me immense pride to introduce the newly started MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program. This MBA program aligns with IIT Mandi’s motto and strives to produce future-ready management leaders to tackle industry and academic challenges. The program will position students to transform data into better business decisions and help them identify areas of business where Data Science, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning can add value and provide inputs to algorithm developers and data analysts.”

