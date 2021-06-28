IIT Mandi Offers Professional Certification Course in Full Stack Development

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and WileyNXT have jointly launched the first batch of their professional certification programme - PG certificate in FullStack Development. The seven-month course is aimed at next-generation developers, the online platform claims that the course will help the developers in building end-to-end full-stack solutions based on industry standards and customer needs.

Over 40 students are already enrolled in the first batch of the programme. All the learners will be rewarded with a joint Post-Graduate Certificate on the successful completion of the programme. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021. The course is ideal for professionals with a minimum of 2-3 years of experience in software development - either front-end or back-end. The course fee is Rs 1 lakh and GST additional.

“The FullStack Developer Certification by IIT Mandi & WileyNXT aims to impart relevant skills and learning to the candidates to help them unlock new avenues and opportunities," the online platform said in an official statement.

Commenting on the commencement of the first batch, Dr. Satyajit Thakor, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT-Mandi, said, “Full Stack Development as a career is emerging as the most demanding and fulfilling one. As a tech-savvy profession involving a combination of work at the front-end and back-end, the demand for full-stack developers is quite high. All IT, Tech, and Fortune 500 companies today hire Full Stack Developers. As a leading tech school in India, we are committed to meeting this demand by producing skilled and ready talent. We feel happy to have collaborated with Wiley, another reputed and prestigious brand with a legacy of over 200 years, to carry on the common mission of preparing a future-ready workforce.”

