IIT Mandi Signs MoU With Hitachi for Combined Research in AI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. (HIL) at IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh to work together in the areas of Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU is aimed to undertake collaborative research between IIT Mandi and Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. Research and Development Division in the area of Artificial Intelligence, using novel methods leading to solutions that are scalable and can be used by HIL across multiple used cases.

Speaking about the MoU, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “I’m confident that our MoU with Hitachi will strengthen collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership”.

Dr. Kingshuk Banerjee, Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. (HIL) and Head of HIL R&D Centre, said, “It is a pleasure for Research & Development Centre in Hitachi India to enter an academic collaboration with IIT Mandi given their expertise and enthusiasm they bring to the table. It’s a wonderful opportunity for co-creation and social innovation”.

In addition to the MoU signing, the visit of the team from Hitachi India Research and Development Division to IIT Mandi also involved discussions with various research labs and IIT Mandi IHUB and HCI Foundation, and meetings with faculty members and deans, targeted towards exploring other possible avenues and modes for collaboration.

Meanwhile, the IIT Mandi through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), with the help of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), recently launched five short different courses. The IIT claims these courses will develop the skills of Himachali youth with hands-on real-life engineering problems making them employable and ready for the job market. The course duration will be one month. The free registration for the courses has already started. Free food, accommodation, and teaching material will be provided by IIT Mandi.

The course is open to motivated IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, postgraduates and PhD level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who are having a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits.

Read all the Latest Education News here