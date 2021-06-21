IIT Mandi to Conduct Crash Course on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is hosting a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) for executives and working professionals between July 3 and 18. Organised by IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation jointly, this workshop will cover state of the art AI/ML techniques in detail with extensive hands-on tutorial sessions for the participants.

Interested candidates can register at the official website of IIT Mandi. The workshop will have a selected batch of participants and the applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis.

It will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm and lab sessions from 2 pm to 6 pm, on every weekend. An assessment will be done at the end of the workshop, and based on this assessment, certificates will be provided to participants. The workshop may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT Mandi.

Some of the key points to be covered in this workshop includes basics of machine learning and neural networks, convolutional neural networks, object localisation and detection, autoencoders and variational autoencoder, generative adversarial networks, recurrent neural network and long short-term memory, Siamese network abnd transformer network.

Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Aditya Nigam, Workshop Coordinator and Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi said, “This workshop will be the key to enter the mystic world of AI/ML. Extensive learning has been planned through comprehensive sessions organized by various experts. Most importantly the specially designed hand-on sessions will be a boon to completely novice learners. We hope that this workshop will effectively democratize AI/ML Learning.”

Dr. Varun Dutt, Key speaker at ADLCC 2021, and Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi said, “The current workshop would provide students, academics, and industry personnel hands-on sessions on AI/ML topics that span a number of domains, including the human-computer interaction area."

