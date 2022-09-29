Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has started the campus placement for BTech for the session 2022-23. In this session, the institute has seen a growth of 74 per cent in terms of the number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) as compared to the 2021-2022 batch and about 16.70 per cent growth in terms of average pay packages. An average offer of about Rs 24 lakh was received last year, while this year the average offer has increased to Rs 28.50 lakh.

Multinational companies provide pre-placement offers to students on the basis of summer internships. In today’s changing environment, as the internship-based hiring model is growing, the focus of the institute is shifting particularly towards promoting summer internships, which enable students to receive pre-placement offers (PPOs). The summer internships usually last for 2-3 months, after the end of the 6th semester of the BTech curriculum.

The companies test various aspects of the students during the internship period which include their analytical approach, mindset to work on the project given to them, documentation and presentation skills, etc. on the basis of which PPO is awarded to the interns.

So far this session, 61 students have received PPOs from 22 companies for different job profiles. Google (nine offers for SWE interns), Samsung (10 offers), and Service Now (six offers) are among the top recruiters. Twilio and Adobe are also on the list, along with four PPOs for software interns. Amazon has also given four pre-placement offers to the BTech 2023 batch students of IIT Patna.

Dr. Asif Ekbal, A Dean – Resources, IIT Patna said that since its inception, IIT Patna is continuously achieving new heights in the field of placement and IIT Patna is making continuous progress in the field of pre-placement offers.

The maximum salary package so far this season has been Rs 82.05 lakh. Subsequently, various MNCs have offered salary packages of Rs 61.05 lakh and Rs 57.75 lakh respectively to B.Tech students for the roles of software development engineer.

It is a matter of great joy for the students that their job has been secured with these wonderful pay packages almost a year before they complete their Degree.

Atlassian, Uber, Flipkart, Indeed, SMS Datatech, Arista Networks, American Express, Publicis Sapient, Perceptive Analytics, Accenture India, Bloomberg, and DirectI are among the companies that offered pre-placement offers to students.

The excellent pre-placement offers received at the beginning of the session indicate that the upcoming placement season is going to be even more spectacular.

In the last session, 154 reputed companies from across the country and abroad had provided 412 job offers in IIT Patna. Today, the world’s leading multinational companies and emerging startups are acknowledging the technical knowledge and leadership approach of the meritorious students of IIT Patna, this is the reason why IIT Patna is making steady progress in the field of internships and placements.

