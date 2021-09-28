IIT-Patna Sees 78% Jump in Pre-Placement Offers, Highest Package at Rs 54.5 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has seen a rise of 78.94 per cent in pre-placement offers for the academic year 2021-22. The BTech students of the institute received 34 pre-placement offers (PPO) this year while last year 19 students had got PPOs. Companies that have extended pre-placement offers are from various sectors such as IT, finance, management and consultancy, core, analytics, etc.

The maximum pay package offered to IIT Patna students as part of PPOs was Rs 54.5 lakhs while other top offers varied between 25 to 53 lakhs. The average package of the PPOs received is around Rs 24 lakhs per annum.

While Google has offered a pre-placement offer to six students from the 2022 graduating batch of IIT Patna, Adobe, Gojek, Media.net, and Morgan Stanley have offered PPOs to one student each. Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California has also offered PPO to two students. The investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has extended PPO to three students.

The insurance and healthcare firm Optum has offered PPO to seven students, Samsung Research Bangalore and Publicis Sapient to three students each. Some of the other firms which have offered PPOs include Innovaccer, Mathswork, Intuit, and Expedia.

The full-time hiring of the 2022 graduating batch will pick up the pace from October. This year, the entire placement process including PPT, online tests and interviews will be held in virtual mode due to the COVId-19 pandemic.

“Many talented students of IIT Patna who have done internships this summer (May’21 – July ’21) at esteemed organizations have received Pre-Placement Offers based on their great showcase of skills and hard work throughout the program," the institute said. The internship was also completed online due to pandemic-induced lockdown.

“The institute is still awaiting PPOs of many more students and numbers will improve," said Dr Jose V Parambil, professor-in-charge training, and placement, IIT Patna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here