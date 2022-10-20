IIT Roorkee-based Startup Wins the DRDO's 'Dare to Dream 3.0' Contest for Battery Development

The Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt Ltd. (Indienergy), a start-up incubated at Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (TIDES), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), has been declared the winner of the DRDO’s “Dare to Dream 3.0” innovation contest in the Startup Category.

This startup works for Sodium (Na)-ion Battery Technology development. The Na-ion batteries are cost-effective and in line with Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’s objectives. It is noteworthy the startup develops all the necessary components locally to commercialize the battery technology.

TIEDS has been established to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. To accomplish its goal, TIEDS runs and manages a Business Incubator called Technology Innovation & Development of Entrepreneurship Support (TIDES) Business Incubator hosted at IIT, Roorkee.

Akash Soni, Prof. Yogesh Sharma, Dr. Nagesh Kumar, and Dr. Asit Sahoo, as an Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt Ltd. team, bagged the first prize in the DRDO’s “Dare to Dream 3.0” content. An Award of Rs 10 lakh is given by the Defence Minister, Sh, Rajnath Singh.

Last year in the “Dare to Dream 2.0” Contest, Prof. Sudipta Sarkar from IIT Roorkee was the winner of the innovation contest in the individual category. Also, Log 9 Materials Sci Pvt Ltd., the first startup incubated by TIDES, IIT Roorkee, had won the second prize in the startup category the previous year.

The Dare to Dream contest was initiated in memory of the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, to identify ideas and technologies having the potential for future adoption for Indian defence and aerospace needs. It aims to unearth disruptive ideas and concepts by the DRDO in the emerging technologies by individuals & startups for enhancing defence capabilities.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said, “Starting from the science of trial and error to mastering cultivation and agriculture, we have understood the science of civilization. But for further progress and achieving new goals, new methods must be employed. And this is what I call Research and Development towards a better future and an Aatm Nirbhar Bharat.”

