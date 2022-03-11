IIT Roorkee, BIS Joins Hands to Establish Chair to Conduct Research, Training in Standardization

Government agency Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday signed an agreement with IIT Roorkee for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’. This would be the first standardization chair established by BIS in an institute for activities on standardization and conformity assessment, an official statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would facilitate the research and development, teaching and training in the field of standardization and conformity assessment with a focus on the areas of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, renewable energy projects, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biotechnology, biomaterials, among other issues.

This will also help in sensitising students on how standards can encourage and facilitate innovation and will help in grooming students, making them better prepared for their future professional challenges, it added. BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari assured commitment to provide all the necessary support towards this initiative.

