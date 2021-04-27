IIT-Roorkee Enrolls Second Batch of PG Diploma in Artificial intelligence for BFSI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, has commenced the second cohort of BFSI Tech programme offered in collaboration with WileyNXT - an online learning platform. The course has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of the future workspaces and aims to empower learners with future skills, tools and techniques that go beyond jobs in hand.

It is a six-month long course which involves immersive training, experiential projects and working end-to-end on real business problems. All the learners will be rewarded with a Post-Graduate Certificate on the successful completion of the program. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021.

Around 100 professionals have benefited from the program ‘AI for BFSI’ offered by WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee. The cohort consists of graduates and candidates of BE, BTech, MTech, BCA, MCA and other technology programmes. Tech professionals aspiring for a high-growth career in BFSI along with finance and business candidates with at least two years of experience are also a part of this programme.

Dr. Durga Toshniwal, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Head – Centre for Transportation Systems (CTRANS), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the digital adoption and implementation. Businesses across industries and verticals are eyeing at Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other modern technologies to streamline operations. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)is no exception here. Considering the rising number of technology-led versatile job opportunities emerging in the sector, we are happy to facilitate the much-required skills and learning. The learners’ response received by the course is heartening and hence, we are delighted to associate with WileyNXT for this program.”

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of the premiere institutions of technology in India, IIT Roorkee to offer a specialized certificate in AI for BFSI to learners who are looking at making radical shifts and developments in their respective careers.We strive to prepare learners for future workplaces dominated by an agile, digital and innovative culture.”

