IIT Roorkee Introduces 7 Month Online Course on Cloud Computing and DevOps

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee‘s Electronics & ICT (E&ICT) Academy and online learning platform Intellipaat signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) to launch advanced certification in Cloud computing and DevOps.

The seven-month advanced certification program curriculum includes cloud computing concepts, DevOps tools, AWS, Virtualization, Cloud Security, etc. The course is led by faculty from IIT Roorkee along with industry experts to help professionals gain the most in-demand skills.

Through this online program, learners will undergo multiple hands-on exercises and project work. All the enrolled learners will be provided with career services which include mock interview preparations, 1:1 mentorships from Intellipaat.

“Named as two of the most in-demand technologies of the future and must-have skills for software professionals, every organization is turning towards Cloud and DevOps." says IIT Roorkee.

According to the 2020 Emerging Jobs Report India by LinkedIn expects 60 million to 65 million jobs to be created in India by 2025 in diverse industries where cloud computing and DevOps skills are crucial. The trend toward cloud adoption has seen a significant uptick over the last year, as the COVID-19 forced organisations to enable and support more remote, distributed workforces, IIT Roorkee says.

Diwakar, Founder and CEO at Intellipaat says, “Cloud Computing and DevOps are some of the key skills that employers are placing a lot of emphasis on while hiring candidates. The cloud computing market will continue to grow more than it did in the last few years and companies will continue to seek qualified professionals with these skills.”

