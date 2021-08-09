IIT Roorkee Invites Postdoctoral Fellowship in Environment Management, Stipend Worth Rs 55,000

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee‘s Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy has invited applications for a postdoctoral fellowship. The research will be focussed on “environmental management of water bodies through waste algal biomass-based energy production and greenhouse gas mitigation”. The last date for the submission of the application is August 20.

To be eligible for the fellowship, the candidate must have a strong background in the relevant field. They must have a PhD degree in environmental microbiology, environmental engineering, biogas technology, algal bioprocessing, environmental management of water bodies, or related fields with a research background in the areas related to the project.

Candidates who have one or two years’ experience in biogas, algal blooms, and wastewater management, environmental management of water bodies or related areas as well as hands-on experience in handling the microbial cultures and water samples will be given preference.

Candidates with at least two SCI papers as a first or corresponding author based on the PhD research work will be preferred. Those who have recently submitted their thesis are also eligible to apply for the fellowship.

The duration of the fellowship is two years extendable by one more year. A consolidated fellowship of Rs 55,000 per month for the first two years. For the third year, Rs 60,000 per month a contingency of Rs 50,000 per annum will be awarded to the candidates.

“Apart from research activities under the above project, the candidate will be entrusted with other projects and academic responsibilities as deemed fit by department," IIT Roorkee said. The fellowship will be done under the mentorship of Prof Sanjeev Kumar Prajapati.

The applications for the postdoctoral fellows need to submit through email only to IIT Roorkee, It should include their CV, cover letter, list of publications, and a research statement including past research experience and future research plans.

