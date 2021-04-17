IIT-Roorkee Launches 3-Year MTech Course in Very Large-Scale Integration for Industry Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a new M Tech programme in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) for the industry professional. The three-year programme is an initiative of the Institute’s Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and will commence online from the academic session 2021- 2022. IIT Roorkee has also introduced a contact programme as part of the course. Under this, students will be able to meet the faculty at the Institute’s Greater Noida campus. They will have access to labs with EDA and TCAD tools during the contact program. The three-year course comprises a total of 70 credits- 38 credits for coursework, a two-credit seminar, and a 30-credit dissertation/project

“Microelectronics and VLSI industry is driving the digital revolution by providing the required resources. It employs a large number of trained engineers. Many of them aspire for higher education but are unable to pursue it full time. This course will fulfill the need of such professionals" said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

The eligibility to pursue the course is a minimum of 2-year experience in VLSI or an allied industry. Applicants must also have a CGPA of 6.0 and above and a B.Tech. in Electronics and Instrumentation/Electrical Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering or M.Sc. in Physics/Electronics. The shortlisted candidates will be selected based on an online interview.The fee for the course is Rs 6 lakhs along with an admission fee of Rs 50,000.The program allows for flexible credit to be taken by the candidate to achieve a good balance between work and the degree program. The program also seeks to prepare the candidates for the technical leadership role. The lectures will be streamed live and delivered by the faculty members of IIT Roorkee. Prof. Sudeb Dasgupta, head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IIT Roorkee said the course will upskill the industry professionals, help them grow in their careers, and promote industry-academia collaboration. “The rigour and the depth of the courses covered will be the same as a regular campus M. Tech. programme,” he said.

