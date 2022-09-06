IIT Roorkee Launches 6-month Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity

IIT Roorkee along with Imarticus Learning has launched the fourth batch of advanced certification programme in cybersecurity. The six-months online programme will cover multiple cyber security processes and tools ranging from ethical hacking to incident handling. The participant will also get a chance to join a three-day campus immersion module and visit IIT Roorkee, which will provide them with valuable professional networking opportunities, the institute said.

It will commence on October 1, and will help learners explore the world of ethical hacking, cloud security, application security, and network security. The sessions will be conducted by industry experts and experienced IIT Roorkee faculty, and the project-based courses will provide a thorough understanding of cyber security technologies and tools and the latest advancements in the cybersecurity space.

Upon completion of the course, learners will have the scope to work as cyber security analysts, information security analysts, ethical hackers, cloud security analysts, and application security analysts.

The programme aims to assist learners in achieving precisely what the current cybersecurity job market demands. The courses will also enable learners to prepare for multiple security certification exams such as EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+, etc. With live instructor-led sessions, online discussions with mentors and peers, and doubt resolution on LMS and home assignments, the programs will include CTFs and unrelenting career support provided by Imarticus Learning to enable learners to build a prospering career in the cybersecurity space.

“The demand for cybersecurity professionals has skyrocketed with increasing instances of cyber crimes like phishing, malware, money laundering, etc, India reported over 18 million cyber threats just during Q1 of 2022, further underscoring the importance of skilled professionals who can protect organisations and the country itself against such threats. Our Advanced Certification Programme, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, will enable learners to gain hands-on experiences from industry experts and apply the concepts learned in the real world. The course will help them become future-ready and qualified to tackle cyber threats of any scale,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning.

“IIT Roorkee has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Certification Programme in Cyber Security will cover the critical aspects of the cyber security spectrum and enable learners to master ethical hacking, network security, and application security skills, which will help them further their careers.” added Prof. Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, IIT Roorkee.

