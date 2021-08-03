IIT Roorkee Launches 7 New PG Programmes in Advanced Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has introduced seven new academic programs for the academic session 2021-2022. The institution added six postgraduate degree programs and one five-year integrated program into its curriculum. These programs were specifically designed to address the rising demand for new-age technologies.

The seven new programs include MTech in Artificial Intelligence and MTech in Data Science, MDes in Industrial Design, MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design, online MTech in Microelectronics and VLSI, five -year integrated program in MS Economics, and MTech in Dam Safety and Rehabilitation.

“These degree programs will facilitate quality education in select areas of engineering, architecture, economics, and management along within the specialized areas like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence." IIT Roorkee said.

MTech in Microelectronics and VLSI is a three-year program designed for working professionals. It is a flexible course for those who want to upgrade their career and cannot attend regular on-campus classes. This online degree intends to prepare students for managerial engineering roles in the industry.

MTech in Dam Safety and Rehabilitation program is a two-year program that will train officers working in the area to deal with challenges of safety and rehabilitation of the older dams and design of new dams.

The MS Economics aims to equip students with the tools needed by a professional economist in government or other organisations or to carry out research. A student can exit from this course after four years by getting a BS degree.

The MDes in Industrial Design and MIM are two-year programs, which focus on developing documentation and archival repository of design innovation practices at the grassroot level.

The MTech in AI and in data science programs aim to develop new and skilled manpower, by offering focused training and promoting research and consultancy.

These courses have been designed to equip students and working professionals with theoretical knowledge and technical know-how to add value to their respective fields. “These new programs will bridge the gap between learning and required experience as well as alter the mindset towards learning by making it more flexible, accessible, and a life-long process than one-time acquisition," the institute said.

