IIT Roorkee Launches Certificate Course in Data Science, Machine Learning

Now, students will be able to study machine learning and data science courses from IIT Roorkee. These certifcate courses will be available online via Imarticus Learning, an EdTech company. The five-month program will commence on June 30, with classes scheduled on the weekends.

As per the institute, the course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by faculty members from IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry. The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in data science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making.

Through the course, learners will be able to provide meaningful data insights and help drive business growth. Both institutions are looking forward to forming a long-term partnership to develop and provide high-quality professional education programs, says the press release issued by the institute.

Coordinated by Prof R Balasubramanian, a top academician in Data Science and ML, the program certificate will be collectively issued by iHUB DivyaSampark: a joint initiative of the Government of India Department of Science & Technology (DST) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) and Imarticus Learning under The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

There is a campus immersion module at the end of the course where the students will meet at the iHUB DivyaSampark Greater Noida campus for faculty interactions and peer-peer networking, informed the institute.

Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer of iHUB DivyaSampark quoted, “We are very excited about this partnership with Imarticus Learning. Skill development is one of the mandates of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical System (NM-ICPS) as it will prepare India for Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0. I am very sure that this partnership between iHUB DivyaSampark, a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Roorkee will help India in achieving skill development-related goals in new-age technologies like AI/ML and ultimately achieve the bigger goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India.”

