IIT-Roorkee Launches MDes, Masters in Innovation Management under New Department of Design

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established a new Department of Design (DOD) under which the IIT is offering two new postgraduate programmes – Masters in Design (Industrial Design) and Masters in Innovation Management. Admissions to the new postgraduate courses will begin from the upcoming academic year 2021-22.

“The newly established departmet seeks to create, enhance and disseminate knowledge in the design and innovation domain by inculcating a culture of innovation and creative problem solving as well as imparting design-based education to develop systematic design practice," said IIT-Roorkee in an official statement.

The department will encourage and facilitate interdisciplinary design-focused education, research, and entrepreneurial drives, claims the IIT. Further, it would create documentation and archival repository of design innovation practices which would act as a resource centre housing comprehensive information and knowledge in broad domains of industrial design and innovation management.

According to Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, “I am happy that our Institute has established a new Department of Design which will immediately start offering M. Des. and MIM programs. In this day and age, innovation lead design drives solutions to problems faced by industries and societies across the globe. The early trends show that both the programs have been warmly received by students from across the country”.

Under the MDes course, the IIT claims to produce professionals capable of designing products that are functional, aesthetic, usable, and sustainable. The programme would expose students to the fundamentals of design and prototyping, design thinking, product-human interface, materials and manufacturing, design methods, visual design, form studies, computer-aided design, and design for sustainability, as per the IIT.

Under the MAsters in Innovation Management programme, students will learn products innovation, services innovation, market and marketing innovation, organizational innovation, process innovation and management, and leadership innovation. The course emphasizes creative thinking and identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities associated with technology, production of goods and services, and domestic and international markets, claims the IIT.

