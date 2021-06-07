IIT Roorkee Launches MTech in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched two new MTech programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS) under the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS).

The two MTech programs will train students with an in-depth knowledge of the tools and techniques necessary to translate data into actionable decisions. As many as 23 faculty members from 15 different departments of the institute have joined CAIDS as joint faculty of the centre.

To apply for the programs, candidate must have BE/BTech/Integrated MSc or equivalent degree in any engineering course. Applicants must also have a CGPA of 6.0. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview. Candidates can apply at the official website of IIT Roorkee.

The CAIDS was created to develop effective methodologies towards the advancement of AI and DS applications and studies in the country and “thereby promote teaching, training and development of manpower, applied research, entrepreneurship and innovation in the field of AI and DS," said IIT Roorkee in an official press release release.

The primary objective of CAIDS is to promote innovation and research in the fields of AI and DS, thus, providing vital and active technical support to national and international projects like Make-in-India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by seeding entrepreneurship and start-ups in these domains.

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science shall play an important role in shaping the AI and DS landscape of the country by promoting manpower development, research and innovation leading to opportunities for entrepreneurship".

Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Head of the CAIDS said, “The initiative will upskill learners, help career growth, and promote industry-academia collaboration. CAIDS a multidisciplinary initiative from IIT Roorkee, will play a meaningful role in various fields, including Finance and Investment Banking, Business, Healthcare, Transportation, Material Informatics, and many others."

