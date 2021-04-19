IIT-Roorkee Launches Online Certificate Courses in Data Science, Machine Learning, AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched two online certificate programmes. The first course is data science and machine learning, and the second one is advanced machine learning and AI, both the courses are being offered on Coursera - an online learning platform.

Certification in Data Science and Machine Learning is designed to equip professionals with competencies in the core focus areas including linear

algebra, statistics, gradient calculus, and programming components. The course will develop relevant programming skills in Python and R to help learners understand the algorithms used in data analytics and build knowledge about the selected machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Decision Trees, and neural networks among others, the IIT said.

The program requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python or R. Most of the relevant components are covered in the program. The first cohort is expected to start in October 2021.

The online certificate in Advanced Machine Learning and AI uses hands-on learning to teach the advanced ML techniques and skills needed to build deep learning models and AI applications. The first cohort is expected to start in 2022.

“We are happy to announce two certificate courses in data science, machine learning, and AI in partnership with Coursera. This will enable a large number of aspirants to acquire these relevant areas for their professional growth,” said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

IIT-Roorkee has recently launched a new MTech programme in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) for the industry professional. The three-year course comprises a total of 70 credits- 38 credits for coursework, a two-credit seminar, and a 30-credit dissertation/project.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore too has launched an online postgraduate level advanced certification programme in VLSI chip design for industry professionals. The applications for the course are now open for the first cohort. Classes are scheduled to start from June 27 onwards.

