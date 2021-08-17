IIT Roorkee Launches Online Course in Cloud Computing and DevOps

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, is set to launch its postgraduate Certification in Cloud Computing and DevOps. The course will be offered online in collaboration with WileyNXT.

The duo already offers postgraduate certification in AI for BFSI & AI for Digital Business and e-commerce. Cloud Computing and DevOps program is a new addition to the existing list of programs.

The seven-month course will provide training on relevant cloud skills. The curriculum is designed by the faculty of IIT Roorkee, along with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council and leading business leaders in emerging technologies.

The first batch of the program is set to commence on September 12. Early-stage professionals having at least two years of experience, with knowledge of computer systems, programming and debugging, and proficiency in a minimum of one language, are eligible for this program. On successful completion of the course, a joint certificate from Wiley and IIT-Roorkee will be provided.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “Owing to the advantage of its demographic dividend, India has a great potential in fulfilling the demand for the skilled IT talent. This requires extensive training and skilling of the existing talent and workforce. Today, aspirants with niche digital skills are most sought-after in the booming IT industry. With our new program focused on Cloud Computing & DevOps, we strive to open doors to the new avenues of growth and opportunities for the skilled talent in our country.”

Prof. Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Roorkee said, “A profession in Cloud has a bright future ahead. Cloud Computing & DevOps has witnessed a steady increase in its demand across workplaces and industries. It will continue to grow more and more in the coming years. To cater to this demand, it is extremely critical to train aspiring candidates and learners so that they are ready to conquer the workplaces of the future. We are extremely happy to launch this new program in our collaboration with WileyNXT.”

Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, “We are happy to collaborate with WileyNXT in making cloud computing available to a wider audience. For the course participants, this will open a door to an entirely new world.”

