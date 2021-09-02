IIT Roorkee Launches Online PG Certificates in Data Science, AI, and MLOps

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee launched three online postgraduate certificate programmes in association with CloudxLab. The PG certificates are offered in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and MLOps. The 12-month online PG certificate program consists of online live instructor-led sessions conducted by IIT Roorkee professors and industry experts.

These three PG certificate courses aim to equip learners to master deep technologies through comprehensive hands-on oriented learning. Anybody who has completed their undergraduate degree is eligible to enrol in these courses. As part of the course, learners will also be able to experience a one-week-long on-campus immersion program at the IIT Roorkee campus.

“These programs are specifically designed to address the rising demand for new-age technologies and will facilitate quality education in domains of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning. The number of jobs in these domains are skyrocketing day by day. This is the best time to upskill, in order to stay relevant in the industry,” said Sandeep Giri, CEO of CloudxLab.

The first batch of these courses are scheduled to start on November 7. The last date for submitting applications for the courses is September 26.

