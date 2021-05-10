IIT Roorkee Non-Teaching Post Application Deadline Closing, Here's How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be closing the online application process for various Group B and C non-teaching posts tomorrow on May 11. Those who have not applied yet can submit their application at www.iitr.ac.in before the closing date.

A total of 133 posts have been announced for this recruitment drive. The applicants will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 250 for each of the posts.

IIT Roorkee Group B&C Recruitment 2021: Post wise vacancy details

Junior Technical Superintendent: 1

Assistant Security Officer: 1

Coach: 6

Junior Superintendent: 32

Pharmacist: 1

Junior Lab Assistant: 52

Junior Assistant: 39

Driver: 1

IIT Roorkee Group B&C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For the post of the junior technical superintendent, the applicant must have an MSc Or BTech or BE or BSc degree with two years of work experience or MCA with one year of experience. Those applying for ASO should be graduates with four years of relevant experience. Graduate degree or diploma in Physical education along with a minimum of two years coaching experience at CFTI/ University/PG level institutes can apply for the post of a coach.

For candidates applying for junior superintendent, master’s degree or bachelor’s degree with two years relevant experience. Candidates applying for the post of a pharmacist need to have at least class 12 or equivalent along with a diploma or degree in pharmacy from any recognized institution.

Junior lab assistant applicants need to have a bachelor’s degree in physics, chemistry or mathematics or BCA or Diploma in engineering. For junior assistant posts, candidates having bachelor degree with knowledge of computer, for driver grade-II candidates having class 12 certification and a driving license of both heavy and light-duty vehicles can apply.

Age limit: For Group B posts the upper age limit is 32 years while for Group C posts, it is 27 years.

IIT Roorkee Group B&C recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1. go to the homepage of IIT Roorkee official website at www.iitr.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Other job opening under the recruitment tab

Step 3. On the new page, click on the tab for Non-teaching posts

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the ‘Apply Online for non-teaching posts’ link

Step 5. Enter all the details correctly and upload the required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee and submit. Take a print out of the application form for future reference

IIT Roorkee Group B&C recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary for the abovementioned posts ranges between Rs 21,700 to Rs 11,2,400 depending on the nature of the service.

