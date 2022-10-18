IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Device to Detect Cancer by Individual's Breath

A team of professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) have developed a simple, easy-to-use breath based cancer detector (BLO Detector), which works on the principles of colorimetry. This device is able to detect the presence of breast, lung, and oral cancer.

IIT Roorkee has signed this technology transfer with Tata Steel. “We intend to leverage this opportunity with IIT Roorkee to develop and deploy the BLO detector and further, I am happy to announce that Tata Steel will also be awarding a new project to the institute,” said Dr Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology and New Materials Business, Tata Steel.

Developed by Prof Indranil Lahiri, Prof Partha Roy, Prof Debrupa Lahiri and researchers in their groups, BLO detector will be important for screening people who may have any of these three types of cancer. “A positive result in this test will ensure a quick visit to a doctor for a detailed diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This will have a huge impact on increasing the survival rate of cancer patients – specifically of these three types of cancer. The device has undergone an initial clinical test at a Cancer Research Institute in Dehradun, India, with a sensitivity and specificity of 96.11 per cent and 94.67 per cent, respectively.”

Taking about the know-how of the device, Prof Indranil Lahiri, IIT Roorkee, leading researcher for the BLO Detector, said, “This is a quick, handy, pocket-friendly breast-lung-oral cancer screening device and a person just needs to blow into this device. Immediately after the test, the person can match the color of the substrate with a given color code and understand the chances of having any of the breast, lung, and oral cancers.”

Talking about the technology transfer, Acting Director Prof ML Sharma, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, that “The earlier the cancer is detected, more are the chances of full recovery. And where cancer detection in today’s world is becoming costly, I am humbled to know that this technology transfer will bear fruits for people who suffer from cancer and go on without detection.”

