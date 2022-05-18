IIT Roorkee Starts Online Course 'Learning Samskritam through Geeta', to Teach Sanskrit via Scripture

The Sanskrit Club of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in association with Samskrita Bharati has launched a new online course aimed at teaching simple conversational Sanskrit through the medium of Bhagavad Geeta. Candidates who wish to participate in the course can register online through the official website of IIT Roorkee Sanskrit Club. The last date to submit applications is May 20.

The online course titled ‘Learning Samskritam through Geeta’ is of 3 months and consists of two lectures and one practice session per week. It will begin on May 23. In order to be eligible to apply for the course, candidates must have completed Subhashitam Sankritam Level-5, Kovida or its equivalent.

Candidates who have completed other equivalent courses can also apply provided that they have knowledge of spoken Sanskrit. It is also advised that candidates get the Geetasopanam book which will serve as a reference for the course.

How to apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee Sanskrit club and sign up. https://www.iitr.ac.in/sanskritclub/index.html

Step – 2 Login using the credentials generated.

Step – 3 Fill in the basic details and register yourself after going through the course details

Step – 4 Save the registration form for future reference.

The course aims to teach conversational Sanskrit through Bhagavad Geeta. Participants will be given a general introduction of Bhagavad Geeta through Sanskrit and participants will be taught the 12th chapter of Geeta in detail.

There will be revision of spoken Sanskrit followed by Sankhyās, Avyayas, Upsargas, and Pratyayas. The course also involves learning and practice of using Ajanta Halant pronoun words in seven Vibhaktis. In addition, participants will be taught the practice using Parasmaipada and Atmanepada dhātus in the five Lakāras.

The course is divided into 29 main lectures and will be conducted in a complete online mode through Webex. The lectures are of one and a half hours and will be held twice a week at 6:30 pm (IST).

