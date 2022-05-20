IIT Roorkee to Conduct Research in Drone Technology, Aims to Manufacture 1 Lakh Drones by 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has collaborated with Garuda Aerospace and AGROB to jointly address the growing demand for indigenous drone pilots in India. Under this collaboration, the target is to manufacture as many as one lakh ‘Make in India’ drones by end of 2023.

The joint research will be done in areas of software, robotics, digital solutions, drone pilot training, demos, other related areas in AI-based solutions and initiate joint (pilot) projects, read the press release issued by the institute. Students of the institute will be involved in the development of hardware and drone flying strategies.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee highlighted, “This partnership will facilitate collaborative development of Make in India Drones by providing innovative solutions. IIT Roorkee will focus on application-based solutions like AI based monitoring, and will be involved in providing customised solutions for drones. Students will be involved in the development of hardware and drone flying strategies.”

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Dharmendra Singh, coordinator, Drone Research Centre, IIT Roorkee said, “Our goal is to develop a Drone Ecosystem through industry partnerships and provide value added research inputs. In cooperation, we will develop futuristic AI drones, educate farmers and AgriTech service providers, and make them future ready. Additionally, training road shows and drone and surveillance technology aero-shows are in progress.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, “The association is a step towards realising the company’s target of manufacturing 1 lakh Make in India Drones by end of 2023. This partnership will usher a new era in imparting quality skill training in the field of Automation, AI, ML and Drones for millions of Indian Youth.”

Harsh Upadhyay, founder and CEO, AGROB explained, “This tripartite collaboration is to leverage IIT Roorkee’s research and AI Technology as AgriTech aggregator for Make in India Drones bringing a Drone Age revolution for the next generation. This strategic partnership will create awareness among farmers for use of drones and its benefits, generating job opportunities. This will enable us to take Make in India UAV drones global and compete with leading companies.”

