IIT Roorkee to Establish Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory, Skill Development Training Programme

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is launching a project for development of Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory and skill development program at Department of Paper Technology, Saharanpur Campus under the aegis of Satia Industries Limited. The institute said that the programme aims to help science graduates coming from rural and remote areas in the vicinity of industries. Students will be prepared as testers in paper effluent testing, claims the institute.

This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Satia Industries Limited as delineated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed on August 17 at IIT Roorkee.

“This program will help science graduates coming from rural and remote areas in the vicinity of industries. Students will be prepared as testers in paper effluent testing. This skill development training will help students get absorbed in paper and pulp industries. Food loss and waste prevention strategies is among the sustainable development goals to effectively prevent and or reduce wastage. This program will encourage and train the students to integrate knowledge with awareness and pinpoint where along the food chain, for which foods and in which areas the greatest losses are produced and how to target efforts in the most effective way for waste prevention,” claims the press release by the institute.

Chirag Satia, Executive Director, Satia Industries Limited, highlights, “Satia Industries Ltd. is looking forward to work in close co-operation with IITRDF to pave out new potential collaboration opportunities to further strengthen our partnership.’’

Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said, “ The mandate of IITRDF is to raise funds to meet the growth aspirations and promotion of scientific and engineering innovation in IIT Roorkee. We will closely work with our donors to build and nurture relationships so as to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society.’’

