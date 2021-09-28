IIT Roorkee to Offer Degrees in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Sets up New School

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has set up the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in collaborating with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA.

The academic collaboration is aimed at addressing address the need of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence experts in India. Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, said, “Artificial Intelligence research and training is key to our future. AI technologies are critical for India and will have a significant social and economic impact in the coming years. This international academic collaboration between IIT Roorkee and MFF is a commendable effort to ensure that India continues on its innovation trajectory.

Under this collaboration, the new School will offer bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. The School will welcome its first cohort of Bachelor’s degree students in September 2022. “The objective of this School is to develop new and skilled manpower in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence along with an aim to empower existing manpower by offering focused training and certifications in these fields," the IIT said.

The School will be housed in a new dedicated building at the IIT Roorkee campus developed with the support provided by MFF. In addition to the infrastructure, renowned experts in the field of AI including Prof. Ananth Grama, Prof. Shankar Subramanium, and Prof. Rajesh Gupta, will actively participate in designing the curriculum, faculty recruitment, monitoring and suggesting new research ideas to the Indian students of this school. These experts will also facilitate MFF’s student scholarships and faculty exchange programs to make this initiative a success.

Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive Office, Mehta Family Foundation, USA, said, “AI-driven technologies are rapidly transforming our world. Academic collaborations like this one between International faculty and IIT Roorkee will produce individuals poised to address such ongoing global challenges as climate change, resource sustainability, and security.”

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence focuses on being at the forefront of providing technical support to national and international projects related to the growth of dta science and artificial intelligence. Its other objectives include supporting the Make-in-India and Atma-Nirbhar initiatives of the Indian government by seeding entrepreneurship and startups related to data science, AI and creating resource centres for information and knowledge sharing.

