IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand Police to Host Cyber Hackathon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has collaborated with the Uttarakhand police to host the Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0. It is being held in three stages — prelims, which marks the launch of the website and initiation of registration for submitting solutions and ideas, following which there will be stages along a timeline for mains and the prize distribution ceremony.

The website of the event Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon has also been launched at the police headquarters in Dehradun. While shedding some light on the event, Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, said, “Following the vision of Smart Policing of Hon’ble Prime Minister, about 332 teams from across the country participated in the first edition of DEVBHOOMI CYBER HACKATHON organized by Uttarakhand Police last year. This year, we are planning to organize the same event in which IIT ROORKEE is the Knowledge Partner and Tech Mahindra is the Industrial Partner.”

“In the last 01-02 years Uttarakhand Cyber Police has done commendable work and now it is committed to find innovative technological solutions which will act as benchmark and shape smart policing. This year we will have the participation of industry experts along with the students. I extend my best wishes to all the participants,” he added.

The need for hackathon for finding technological solutions has now and then been stressed by the Prime Minister of India. “Uttarakhand Police with utmost zeal and a commitment to meeting the goal of SMART policing conducted the first successful Cyber Hackathon in the state of Uttarakhand, Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon. Therefore, becoming the 1st state In North India to do so,” said the institute.

The website has been developed under the aegis of IIT Roorkee and Uttarakhand police. Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand inaugurated the website, during the event. The mega event was graced by the participation of state senior police officials, MHA officials, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee and Mahindra team. Prof P Sateesh Kumar Peddoju and Prof Akshay Dvivedi from IIT Roorkee are coordinators of the event.

