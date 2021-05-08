IIT Ropar Announces Online Internship Carnival, Students to Get Rs 10,000 Stipend

IIT Ropar announced an online internship carnival starting from May 24 to July 19. The theme of the internship is ‘Echnovations in the domain of agriculture and water.’

For the online internship, IIT Ropar will select 100 candidates who will be divided into 20 teams and 10 projects in total. The last date to apply for the internship is May 6, 2021 by 5 pm. A total of 10 winning teams will be selected out of which five teams may be supported with a seed grant up to Rs 10 lakhs for running a startup.

To be selected for the internship, candidates need to create a portfolio of projects executed by them as a team leader or member highlighting their passion towards technology and innovation. A three-minute video story about the candidate’s vision to execute the project and the relevant experience.

Two teams will be given one project of which one will be selected. A total of 10 teams will be selected. The winning teams will be offered paid internships for a duration of six months at IIT Ropar as per their academic schedule and convenience. Each student will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 after completing the internship.

Volunteers from the technology industry and academia will mentor the selected candidates. The evaluation process will be based on the submitted report/regular progress log file by individual members of the teams.

Each team will have to make a final presentation in front of experts and team members as well as all the applicants of the internship carnival who couldn’t get selected.

At the end of the internship, all teams will be asked to make the presentation on their work along with the submission of the detailed project report and regular progress log file by individual members.

Who can apply?

Students in their second, third or fourth year of UG engineering or equivalent course with specialization in aerospace, computer science and engineering, chemical, mechanical, production, metallurgy, materials, and civil engineering can apply for the internship.

Students having knowledge in System Level/CAD/CAE modeling tools such as Matlab-Simulink, CATIA, Ansys, and Microsoft office suite will be preferred.

