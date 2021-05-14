IIT Ropar Designs Eco-friendly Mobile Cremation System

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Punjab has designed an eco-friendly cremation cart amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases. The cart is fitted with stainless steel insulation for ensuring no heat loss and less wood consumption. Usually wood costs about Rs 2,500 for disposing one body and poor families are unable to afford it said Harpreet Singh, Dean, IIT Ropar in a press release.

According to the release by the university, the cart has been developed in collaboration with a company Cheema Boilers Limited. The technology behind it is based on the wick stove, in which wick glows yellow after lighting and is converted into smokeless blue flame after installing the combustion air system over these wicks.

The stainless steel trays on both sides of the cart are for easy ash removal. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air systems, the release further added. The disposal is completed within 12 hours including cooling as against 48 hours, said Singh.

The cart works on temperature above 1000C that ensures complete sterilisation. It has wheels and can be transported anywhere without much effort.

Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd explained, “We are providing a simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed within half of wood required now and can reduce the carbon footprint by half." It can also be used on LPG using domestic gas cylinders, he further added.

Earlier, IIT-Kharagpur developed a machine which can detect Covid-19 without the intervention of experts. IIT-Kharagpur’s product COVIRAP can detect possible novel coronavirus infection and gives accurate results in 45 minutes, digitally and hence it can be useful for community testing, especially in low-income countries. While IIT-Delhi had also developed a kit to detect Covid-19 which can be used for detection of Covid-19 antibodies in a person. The test results can also help identify antibodies in individuals who want to donate blood for the experimental treatment of infected.

