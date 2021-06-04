IIT Ropar Develops IoT-enabled Device to Control Temperature While Transporting Vaccines, Medical Aide

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has developed an IoT device – ‘AmbiTag’ that records real-time ambient temperature. The device can be useful in the transportation of perishable products including vaccines, body organs and blood. The temperature helps to know whether a particular item is still usable or not.

“That recorded temperature further helps to know whether that particular item transported from anywhere in the world is still usable or perished because of temperature variation. This information is particularly critical for vaccines including Covid-19 vaccine, organs, and blood transportation," IIT Ropar said in a press release.

The device has been developed under Technology Innovation Hub – AWaDH (Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub), which is a project by the government of India as well as its Startup ScratchNest.

Shaped as USB device, AmbiTag continuously records the temperature of its immediate surroundings “from -40 to +80 degrees in any time zone for a full 90 days on a single charge. Most of the similar devices available in the international market record data only for duration of 30- 60 days”, said AWaDH Project coordinator, Dr Suman Kumar adding that it generates an alert when the temperature goes beyond a pre-set limit.

It can also monitor the temperature of animal semen during transit. “So far, such devices are being imported by India in a massive quantity from other countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Ireland, and China," said Amit Bhatti, one of the founders and directors of ScratchNest.

The device will be made available to all companies involved in Covid vaccine transportation from production facilities to the last mile vaccination centers in the country at the production cost of Rs. 400, said AWaDH Project Director, Professor Pushpendra P Singh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here