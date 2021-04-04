IIT Ropar Offers Summer Internship Programme to non-IITians, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has invited applications for Summer Internship Programme. Students from any stream including biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science, electrical, humanities and social sciences etc can apply. The programme will be conducted in virtual mode for 5-8 weeks starting May 17. It will conclude by July 12. The application process has already started on the official website and students can apply till April 16.

The successful applicants will be shortlisted by the respective departments on the basis of the area of interest of student/faculty, academic records, and availability of seats in the concerned department. The total number of seats is 100. Students from other IITs, NITs, IISERs, national labs, centrally funded technical institutes, government universities, private institutes, DST inspire, Indian academy of science or similar organisations can all apply.

Interested candidates are advised to submit their application within the stipulated date. Here’s how you can apply:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and type www.iitrpr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Scroll down the page and go to the ‘News and Announcement’ section

Step 3. Click on the application link for ‘Call of application for summer internship programme from May 17 to July 12, 2021’

Step 4. On the next page, register yourself by entering a username and a valid email id

Step 5. Next, click on the link of the respective department to proceed for IITR Summer Internship application form 2021

Step 6. Enter your personal details, professional details, qualification details and upload a scanned copy of photograph and other required documents.

Step 7. Click on submit and download a copy of the same for future reference.

This year, the fellowship is being conducted digitally, however, usually, students get an opportunity to stay at the IIT campus and stay there for the tenure of the internship and get experience of an IIT campus life.