IITs Begin Recruitment Drive For Reserved Categories After Notice from Education Ministry

Following the instructions of the Ministry of Education to recruit faculty members from reserved categories, several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have started a special recruitment drive to fill the vacant faculty posts. IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT (Banaras Hindu University), and IIT Ropar have issued special recruitment notifications on their respective portals.

The drive is being conducted at assistant, associate and professor levels in various departments.

MoE in its letter dated August 23 instructed all the centrally funded higher education institutes such as the IITs, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to recruit faculty members from reserved categories, by September 2022.

Applications have been invited from candidates holding PhD degrees with first-class in the appropriate branch along with a “very good academic record throughout”. The applicants will also need to have the prescribed work experience in the relevant field. For assistant professors, a minimum of three years of experience in teaching, research, or industry is required.

As per the central law, these institutes are required to implement a reservation of 27 per cent in teaching staff for OBC candidates, 15 per cent for SC and 7.5 per cnet for ST candidates. However, as per RTI data reported by Hindustan Times, none of the 22 IITs including Delhi, Bombay, Madras and Kharagpur, follow reservations in their faculty positions. None of these institutes have more than six teachers from the ST community, while 18 of them have 10 or fewer SC candidates on their faculty rolls. Seven IITs have 10 or fewer faculty members from the OBC community.

Last year, the centre had asked all the educational institutions including IITs and IIMs to implement the reservation policy in faculty recruitment after being questioned by a parliamentary panel. The committee constituted of representatives from various IITs and the relevant ministries sought exemption from reservation policies and from caste-based reservation in faculty recruitment under the Schedule of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019. The IIMs also sought exemption from quota in faculty recruitment.

