IITs Change Syllabus, Paper Pattern for Design Entrance Exam

Students aspiring to study design and related courses from IITs will have to prepare for the entrance exam based on a new format. This is applicable for both undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exam. IIT-Bombay, the exam organizing institute, has announced that the CEED and UCEED - postgraduate and undergraduate design entrance exams, respectively will be held on a new paper pattern and syllabus. The respective syllabi are also available at the official websites.

Starting 2024, the design entrance exam will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B. The part A will be administered thorough a computer based test and will consist of three sections (NAT, MSQ and MCQ). The part B will have two questions: one on Drawing and the other on design aptitude. The question in Part-B will be displayed on the computer screen and the answer has to be written/drawn in the answer book provided by the invigilator only. The duration for part B would be 60 min, as per the official notice for UCEED.

For CEED too, the exam will be divided into two parts. The part-A will have questions from visualization and spatial reasoning, practical and scientific knowledge, observation and design sensitivity, environment and society, analytical and logical reasoning, language, creativity, art and design knowledge, and design methods and practices. The part B will consist of drawing, creativity, communication, and problem identification, as per the official notice.

The changes will be applicable from admissions of 2024 and the exam which is slated to be held this year will be as per the old format. Currently, Seat allotment is going on for CEED and UCCED candidates. The results for second round will be announced on May 10. Those who are allotted seats will have to accept their seats and pay the seat acceptance fee between May 15-26.

CEED and UCEED are entrance examinations for designing courses at the IITs. Through UCEED, candidates are shortlisted for admission to BDes courses in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ). While CEED examination is given by candidates seeking admission in MDes (Master of Design) or Phd programmes. The UCEED or CEED score is valid for one year from the date of result declaration.

