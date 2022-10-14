IITs Must 'Move Beyond Being Just Engineering Colleges': Pradhan

“Our IITs have to move beyond being just engineering colleges. We have to stop benchmarking IITs on the basis of placement packages. IITs should redefine parameters and benchmark on number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetised, and number of job creators created,” said Union minister for education and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan, while inaugurating IInvenTiv – the “first-ever all-IITs R&D Showcase” at IIT Delhi.

The minister also said that technology will drive the next phase of growth and development with IT and communications technology among the front runners. “The world today will invest more vigorously on India. India’s talent, digital-first attitude, market size, emerging purchasing power and growing aspirations is a heady mix to take India forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. Our IITs should seize this opportunity,” he added.

Pradhan also said that IITs are no more just Indian Institutes of Technology, but today, they have become Instruments of Transformation. IITs are the repositories of knowledge and experience and bridge to the future. He also highlighted that the Covid pandemic has clearly shown us the impact of what happens when technology driven research commits itself to the service of human race.

“Whether, it is development of Indian vaccines within a short span of time that not only benefitted Indians but millions of people across the world. It has all been possible because of brilliant minds like yours,” he added. He further said that these are the signs of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and we have to encourage the relationship of Academic R&D – new age technology – industry- Society even more to take research and innovation to the zenith so that no one is left behind.

The R&D fair is being organised in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. There are 75 projects and six showcase projects on diverse themes such as, defence and aerospace, healthcare (including devices and digital health), environment and sustainability (including air, water, rivers), clean energy and renewables (including hydrogen and EV), manufacturing (including smart, advanced and industry 4.0), AI/ML/blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), smart cities and infrastructure (including smart mobility), communication technologies (including education and 5G), robotics, sensors and actuators, and semiconductors, flexible electronics and nanotechnology, being exhibited at the event.

The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at impacting the lives of all sections of society. Pradhan stated that in the AmritKaal, the anusandhan-led Bharat would be propelled by innovations at the grass roots level and it would seek the participation of all, especially the rural sector. IInvenTiv shall be the start of such a revolution and emerge as a key forum which will provide solutions to complex global problems.

