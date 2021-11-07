IITs Offer Fee-waivers, Financial Support for Engineering Aspirants

The counselling process for admissions to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) is ongoing. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has already released three merit lists and will declare a total of six merit lists for counselling sessions this year. Several IITs are offering scholarships and fee waivers for engineering aspirants to help them continue with their education on the basis of merit and parental income.

IIT Bombay

Candidates seeking admission at IIT Bombay’s BTech or dual-degree programmes, having a meritorious rank in the JEE Advanced and with parental income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh will be eligible to apply for Merit ­cum ­Means Scholarship at the institute. For SC and ST those with parental income less than Rs 4.5 lakh will be given free messing, pocket allowance of Rs 250 per month as well as exemption from the payment of tuition fees and hostel seat rent, as per the official website.

IIT Gandhinagar

Students who have got a rank of 1000 or higher in JEE Advanced 2021 as per the Common Rank List (CRL) would be able to avail of the scholarship provided by the institute. The scholarship will be equal to the tuition fee at IIT Gandhinagar for all four years of the BTech undergraduate programme at the institute.

IIT Delhi

The IIT Delhi Endowment Fund will be providing 30 scholarships worth Rs 1,00,000 per annum. The scholarship scheme which has been introduced this year will include 15 male and 15 female students. It will be provided completely on the basis of merit and the students’ ranks in JEE Advanced 2021.

IIT Kanpur

The ‘Bright Minds Scholarship’ programme by IIT Kanpur will be given to students placed in the top 100 ranks of JEE Advanced 2021 taking admission to the BTech or BS programme by the institute. The scholarship worth Rs 3 lakhs will cover the entire tuition fees along with the hostel, books, and miscellaneous expenses of the students.

IIT Bhilai

The institute provides a merit-cum-means scholarship for undergraduate students belonging to unreserved and OBC categories. A maximum of 25 per cent of the students is proposed for grant of awards. For EWS category students whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum who avail two-thirds remission of the tuition fee will be eligible for one-third reimbursement of tuition fee per semester along with pocket money of Rs 1000 per month. Besides candidates will have to maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0 to avail the benefits of the scholarship.

IIT Madras

Meritorious candidates who have been admitted to IIT Madras in their BTech or dual-degree programmes and have a parental income of less than Rs 1 lakh will be given a full tuition fee waiver by the institute. While those candidates whose parental income is less than Rs 4.5 lakh will be given the MCM (Merit cum Means) scholarship consisting of Rs 1000 per month. Those with parental income between Rs 4.5 to 1 lakh will get exemption from paying two-third of their tuition fees from the institute. The remaining one-third will be reimbursed to them by the alumni office through various donors.

