Imarticus Learning, KPMG Launch Virtual Hackathon for Students Studying Courses in Analytics

Imarticus Learning is organizing a two-day hackathon in partnership with KPMG for candidates enrolled in analytics courses. The hackathon aims to foster the development of a problem-solving approach and innovative thinking, enabling participants to be equipped for the challenges in their field, says the professional education firm.

The hackathon will consist of three rounds, out of which two will focus on problem-solving, and one will be on presentation. The first two rounds will present candidates with problems that they might face in the real world and encourage them to solve these using inventive thinking. From this, the best candidates will be shortlisted to proceed in the contest, states the official press release.

The first leg of the hacakathon is slated to be held on the October 15 and 16. The top scorers from this stage will move to the next phase, which will be held from on October 29 and 30.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said, “Hackathons provide an excellent platform for students to sharpen and showcase their skills and expand their existing knowledge base. Moreover, they present an opportunity to blend learning with fun and reformulate existing pedagogical systems. This hackathon will allow students to advance in their careers and engage in out-of-the-box thinking to solve contemporary challenges. We look forward to hosting this event in partnership with KPMG. Hopefully, this will be the first among many events organized as a part of the collaboration.”

The spokesperson for KPMG said, “Hackathons are perhaps one of the best ways to identify top talent and encourage students to step forward and showcase their skills. We reflect Imarticus Learning’s ideologies when it comes to hackathons and firmly believe in shaping students into career-ready professionals by enhancing their skill sets. This hackathon endeavors to achieve exactly that. We are confident that it will add to the ambition of building a workforce that is ready to meet contemporary challenges presented in the field across the globe.”

“The much-awaited hackathon has created a stir amongst those in analytics courses and has so far received 111 registrations. After clearing the first stage, the top 50 candidates from round 1 will qualify for the next level, focusing on a classification-related challenge. Finally, the 3rd round will involve the top 10 contestants presenting their solutions to KPMG stakeholders, where the winner will be decided,” the education firm added.

