Imarticus Learning Offers Postgraduate Program in Data Analytics

Imarticus Learning has introduced a Postgraduate Program in Data Analytics for working professionals seeking a career upgrade. The program, available both in the classroom and online mode, offers weekday batches for recent graduates and weekend batches for working professionals with up to five years of experience.

The course is offered at Rs 2,15,000, and is also available at no cost EMI and installments. Recent graduates can complete the program in six months, the working professional’s weekend batch is scheduled over a convenient nine-month duration.

The course is created in collaboration with the data science and analytics industry, claims the online platform. The course will include projects along with regular rigorous project work, assessments, and data science hackathon for learners. Learners will also have access to dedicated program mentors who will guide them on the most suitable career path while supporting them academically and enabling them to avail maximum benefit/learning from the course.

Nikhil Barshikar, founder of Imarticus Learning said, “The world is being revolutionized by cutting-edge technologies, and Data Analytics has become the cornerstone for seamless, efficient operations for businesses across verticals. As these technologies evolve and grow, they have paved the way for skyrocketing demand for professionals who are adept at the required skillsets. Our newly launched Postgraduate program in Data Analytics taught by industry experts will allow learners to gain a holistic experience and shape them into future-ready professionals. We plan to launch more such programs soon.”

The programme allows learners to establish their careers as data scientists, machine learning engineers, business analysts, data analysts, data science, machine learning consultants, artificial intelligence engineers, machine learning architects, and web and social media analysts, amongst others.

