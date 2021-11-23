Imperial College Business School Launches Online Course For Working Professionals In Business Strategies

An EdTech firm Jaro Education has announced its strategic partnership with Imperial College Business School. The partnership is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that encourages and promotes global education in India through foreign university tie-ups and digital transformation across industries, claim the press release.

This association will promote the virtual new-age executive education programmes that will equip working professionals to be ready for the (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) VUCA world. These programmes provide professionals with a global platform to study with the world’s top 1% of the academia and cohort.

With this partnership, Jaro Education brings forth new-age virtual programmes like Digital Transformation Strategy, Innovation. The virtual programmes developed by Imperial College Executive Education offer a practical and personalised learning approach combined with weekly live interactive sessions presented by Imperial’s faculty and industry leaders. The courses also provide insights through case studies, weekly Q&A sessions, access to recorded sessions, and a platform to engage with international peers from diverse industries, and an engaging learning experience with mobile access.

Imperial College London is amongst the top 1% of the universities worldwide as per the QS World University Rankings 2022. Talking about the need for global education in India and the importance of the programme, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, NEP 2020 and its focus on encouraging education through foreign universities will help establish India as a global education hub. “This will further help in creating jobs and developing a quality workforce within the country. The fast-paced digital age commands the need to develop global leaders of tomorrow with the ability to tackle challenging situations. We aim to fulfil this industry requirement through the cutting-edge interdisciplinary techno-management programmes that Imperial College Business School specialises in."

Sharing details about the collaboration, Mike Davis, Director of Open Programmes, Imperial College Executive Education said, “We are incredibly excited about the collaboration with Jaro Education to promote our executive education programmes in India. With this collaboration, we can continue to attract brilliant minds to our virtual programmes, which combine Imperial’s capabilities in science and technology with deep connections to industry to realise the future of business, today. "

Those interested can enroll on – https://bit.ly/3oqyGfB. Additionally, Jaro Education is planning to launch more than 30 diverse programmes by FY-22 from top-ranked institutions. To support the company’s growth plan and cater to the rising demand in the EdTech industry, Jaro Education also strives to expand its workforce from 800 employees to 2,000 employees by FY22.

