Implementing NEP Top Agenda for New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chalked out his plans to what he claims to be “revolutionizing" the Indian education system. On the second day of taking charge, the minister said that implementing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was the top-most agenda of the ministry. The minister has said to have identified about 181 key focus areas from the NEP which will be implemented on priority.

NEP suggests a complete overhaul of the education system. Among things that are yet to have a designated implementation timeline are an option of flexible entry, exit options in colleges, coding classes from Class 6 onwards, teaching in the mother tongue, setting up Academic Bank of Credit among others.

Having held the Ministry of Skill and Development earlier and now too holding a dual charge, Pradhan is to move beyond the confines of mainstream education. “Youth in India has three groupings — Anganwadi, formal education, and skill capable. We have to work on these groups," Pradhan said while addressing the media.

This means students do not fall in the traditional education ambit including online learners, ITI students, drop-outs as well as graduates and executive or skill education might get due focus. In his first tweet too, the minister had said, “With the introduction of NEP, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India. We are committed to making students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society."

“Will be committed to strengthening skilling efforts, equipping youth with necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work, and creating linkages between skilling & employment.(sic)," Pradhan wrote in another Tweet.

The longest-serving Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India, Pradhan is also known as the “Ujjwala Man". The 52-year-old minister is a postgraduate and holds MA in Anthropology.

