In India Job Seekers Value Work-life Balance, Over Compensation: LinkedIn Report

LinkedIn, on November 14, launched a new global C-level research that claims that in India, the top priorities that job seekers value beyond compensation are advancement, upskilling, and work-life balance. The report also adds that the employer-employee disconnect could demotivate professionals.

Talking about the top priorities for the employees in most sectors, the report finds that in terms of advancement, employees want growth and transformation in their careers. In India, an employee who has made an internal move is about 10 per cent more likely to stay at their company when compared to those who stay in the same role for two or three years.

The research also highlights a growing disconnect between what professionals want and what employers are now offering, with the balance of power shifting back to employers as hiring slows.

In a bid to help employers on easing uncertainty for employees and help any work place better, the report has also suggested a few tips.

Maintain workforce connection and trust – Today, half of (51%) employers in India encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst employees. By helping employees to build connections with their colleagues, employers can energise their teams and strengthen their company culture. Furthermore, returning to command and control styles of leadership and dictating that employees must be in the office will quickly erode trust. Focus on skills – The skill sets needed for jobs has changed by around 29% since 2015 and this number is expected to grow up to 50% by 2025. By understanding the skills your employees have today, and the skills your company needs in the future, companies can hire or redeploy talent into growth areas.

To help leaders navigate uncertainty, LinkedIn has made a number of LinkedIn Learning courses available for free until December 31, 2022 – including courses on How To Future Proof Your Organisation and Become a Multiplier of Wellbeing In Your Organisation. LinkedIn has also published its Global Talent Trends report which provides leaders with insight into how labour market trends are affecting employees and workplaces.

