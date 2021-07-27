In Kolkata, Engineers, Postgraduates, Graduates Apply for Lab Assistant Jobs

The hankering for a job is such that aspirants are ready to take up any work. Take for example the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where 6,000 people have applied for six posts of laboratory assistants. The vacancies are in its Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology. Out of around 6,000 applicants, 500 are postgraduates, 2,200 are graduates and 500 are engineers. Hospital authorities said 784 applicants, including 84 women, have been shortlisted for the written test to be held on August 1. The monthly remuneration for the post of laboratory assistant is Rs. 15,000.

The notification for the post in the public medical school and hospital was published in December last year seeking applications from the candidates who are class 8 pass and are in the age group of 18 to 40 years. Applicants were not asked to submit any educational certificate since the basic qualification required is below the secondary school level.

A senior NRS official said that the administration never thought that so many undergraduates, postgraduates or engineers would apply for the posts.

“We have received many applications with more education qualifications than the hospital administration had sought in the notification. Usually, candidates whose family members are involved in this type of work apply for this post,” he said.

Candidates have now been shortlisted for a written test. Another official said, “To ramp up hospital facilities, we conducted many recruitment drives during Covid-19 outbreak but we did not see overqualified applicants for the post of doms (laboratory assistants) during those drives.”

At the moment, there are 4 lab assistants in NRS, including one woman. Authorities said the number of women assistants would be increased to 10 after filling the vacant posts in this recruitment drive.

