Balaghat Collector and District Magistrate Girish Kumar Mishra put on hold the increments of two teachers of a government school in Temni village. On the way to a surprise inception of a school in Temni village in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh Balaghat Collector saw two students walking towards the school. The collector has now shared a video in which he is walking towards the school while asking general questions of kids. In the video, he can be heard asking the students how many teachers come to the school.

One of the students replied that Maths, Hindi, and Sanskrit teachers come to school to teach. Then the District Magistrate asked them whether they knew the names of the teachers. The student also said that there are only two teachers present in the school.

When the Balaghat Collector asked the students how many days does the principal come to school, the students remained silent for a few seconds but then said that the principal visited the school twice or thrice a month.

Girish Kumar Mishra then asked what the principal taught them, and the students responded that he taught Hindi and English and during his absence, no one teaches those subjects. Hearing this, the DM was stunned. Upon reaching the school and investigating the facts shared by the students turned out to be true.

He then instructed the officials that the increments of the principal of the school Dileshwar Waghmare and Primary teacher Dhaansingh Dhurve should be stopped with immediate effect.

Earlier, last August, during a surprise inspection in a primary school by Mishra wherein he asked the school headmistress to solve the “441/4” math problem to test her knowledge. When she couldn’t solve the simple division problem and gave an incorrect answer. Balaghat Collector reprimanded her fiercely on this and directed the authorities to stop one of her increments and have her removed from the headmistress’ post. The video of the headmistress attempting to solve the math question had then gone viral on social media platforms.

