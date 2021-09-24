In MP, DEL. Ed Colleges to Reopen From Sept 27, Covid Guidelines Issued

The government teachers training institutes in Madhya Pradesh and non-government DEL.Ed. colleges will be reopening on September 27, 2021. The decision to reopen institutes was made following the decline in the Covid-19 cases in the state. The government has also decided to open libraries and hostels with 50% capacity and issuing guidelines for social distancing and sanitisation.

Inder Singh Parmar, the education minister, said, “For the session 2021-22, the government teacher training institutes and non-government DEL.Ed. colleges will operate as before from September 27, 2021." Along with this, the hostels and the libraries will also be opened in the colleges, he added.

All the educational institutes will conduct both online and offline classes. The educational institute will have to issue separate timetables for offline and online classes. The administration of these institutes has been authorised to conduct classes as per the guidelines based on the number of students and available resources. Only 50% of trainees will be allowed to enter the library at a time.

Inder Singh Parmar said, “Given decreasing figures of Corona infection in the state, we have decided to reopen training institutes. Once again the educational activities in Government Teacher Training Institutes and Government DEL.Ed. Colleges and universities under the department are going to start."

According to the order issued by the state education department, it is mentioned that all the colleges, universities and educational institutions will be allowed to operate with 100% attendance of academic and non-teaching staff. The classes, however, will be conducted with 50 percent physical attendance of trainees.

Vaccination will be mandatory to take admission in educational institutes.

The hostels in the institutes and colleges will be opened in a phased manner. In the first phase, hostels will be opened for the trainees of last year or third semester.

Covid protocols of social distancing, sanitisation and thermal screening of all trainees will be mandatory in the hostel premises. The complete vaccination of two doses is mandatory for all academic and non-academic staff of colleges and training institutions. The students with incomplete vaccination will not be given admission to the institute.

