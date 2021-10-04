In MP, Private Schools Wave Half the School Fee of Orphans for Next 2 Years

Private school owners and operators in Madhya Pradesh have decided to charge only half the school fee from children, who have lost their parents due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, for the next 2 years.

The decision will help the children facing the financial crisis. The private school operators will appeal to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pay the remaining fees. There are around 10,000 CBSE and ICSE BOARD schools in MP. The decision will be implemented in all the schools affiliated with the association.

According to the information, the Association of Un Aid Private Schools in Madhya Pradesh has decided to charge half the school fees in the interest of the children. The state has recorded around 10,522 deaths due to Covid-19.

A joint statement issued by the directors of private schools in the state read, “The education and regular classes of the children belonging to CBSE and ICSE board should not stop due to the corona crisis. For this, we have decided that the children who have lost their parents to Corona will have to give an application to the school affiliated with the association. With the scrutiny of the application, that child will be provided with the benefit under the scheme.”

The Shivraj-led government is already helping children, who have lost either one or both their parents between March 1 to June 30, 2021. These kids will benefit from the scheme.

According to sources, the government received 395 applications of such cases from across the state. Of these, 228 applicants have been approved for assistance. The amount will be deposited in the account of the guardian of children under 18 years of age. After attaining the age of 18 years, the amount will be deposited in their account. The government will also bear the payment of fees for school higher, technical, medical and legal education of such children.

