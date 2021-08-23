In UP, Physical Classes For Class 6 To Class 8 Begins Tomorrow

With a dip in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from August 16. The physical classes for students of classes 6 to 8 in school premises across the state were scheduled to resume from August 23. However, the state is observing a public holiday on Monday following the demise of UP’s former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. At the age of 89, Singh passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure on August 21. Now, schools will reopen for classes 6 to 8 from Tuesday (August 24).

The schools have been asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols. The school authorities have been asked to ensure thermal scanning of students at the entrance gate. The school premises should be sanitized on regular intervals. Putting on a mask has been made compulsory for students, teachers and staff members. The school authorities have been asked to ensure social distancing in the sitting arrangement.

On August 19, the Uttar Pradesh government said the schools may be closed again if it is observed that the COVID-19 situation is worsening in the state. Attendance for students will not be compulsory.

The state government opened schools from August 16 for classes 9 to 12 with strict adherence to Covid guidelines. The classes for the students of these classes are being conducted in two shifts. The first shift timing is from 8 am to 12 PM and the second from 12.30 to 4.30 pm. The classes are being held in secondary schools from Monday to Friday.

The students have been asked to submit a ‘consent letter’ signed by their parents seeking their permission to join the offline classes.

For students of classes six to eight classes will start from August 24. In case of classes one to five, the schools reopen from September 1.

