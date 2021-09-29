In Visva-Bharti University M.Ed Entrance, Many Get More Marks Than Exam Was of

The Visva-Bharti University situated in Santiniketan, West Bengal, has once again come into the limelight after declaring its M.Ed entrance examination result, also known as Visva Bharti Master of Education.

According to the reports, the central university’s M.Ed entrance examination was held for a total of 100 marks. But many candidates who appeared for the exam have received extra marks. The highest marks candidates received were 367, whereas the paper was 100 marks.

Some candidates claim that they have received 367, while others say they got 196. Few even received 151 marks out of 100. The official authorities of Visva-Bharati University uploaded the results of the M.Ed entrance examination on its website — http://www.visvabharati.ac.in on Monday night (September 27). The candidates were baffled after checking their results. The controversy has created quite a stir. Many are upset to see the negligence of the college authorities.

The M.Ed entrance examination Visva-Bharati University was held on September 14 in online mode. The exam was held for a total of 50 seats at the university and for other affiliated universities to Visva-Bharati. From 50 seats, 25 are reserved for the scholars of Visva-Bharati University.

From 100 marks, 60 were to be obtained by means of written examination and the rest 40 marks by means of tutorial rating. However, many students received more than 100 marks. The names of exterior college students have also been additionally included within the advantage record of inner seats. After checking the result, many candidates have additionally complained about the negligence by the university officials and have demanded to declare the result again and take appropriate action against it.

About Visva-Bharti University:

For the unversed, the university was founded in 1921 by the first non-European Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It was declared a Central University and an institution of national importance under an Act of Parliament in 1951.

